Brent crude oil jumps to more than 3-year high after Trump warns Russia on Syria strike

The benchmark for international oil prices climbed to its highest level in more than three years on Wednesday after President Donald Trump escalated a war of words with Russia on Twitter.

Trump warned Russia to "Get ready" for a U.S. missile attack on Syria, whose government Moscow has backed during its seven-year civil war. The threat came after the Russian ambassador to Lebanon said his nation's military would intercept American missiles and potentially target the U.S. craft that fired them.

The potential American strike follows a chemical attack on the rebel-held city Douma, allegedly by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The exchange added to gains after crude prices rallied more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude prices rose to $71.97 a barrel, the highest level since Dec. 2, 2014, when the benchmark hit $73.03. The contract backed down to $71.56 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. ET, up 52 cents from Tuesday's closing price

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 47 cents to $65.98, also easing from a session high of $66.44, roughly 20 cents shy of the 2018 high.

"On a technical basis, the big number to watch is the January high at $66.66" for U.S. crude, said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital. "If we get through that we're going to go to $70."

The morning price spike was completely due to the Trump tweet, which left the market to parse the president's meaning, according to Kilduff. The question is whether he will order the military to solely target Syrian assets, or take aim at Iran, which also backs Assad and has a large presence in Syria.

Such an attack would come just one month before Trump faces a deadline that could see him restore sanctions on Iran, OPEC's third largest oil producer.

"That's the crux of the matter. Is it a pin prick or is it something that sets us up for escalation?" said Kilduff.

Oil prices were already higher before the Trump tweet, following the Russian ambassador to Lebanon's threat and reports that Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a drone strike on a facility owned by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil giant.

The conflict in Yemen has also contributed to oil's geopolitical risk premium, as Houthis target Saudi oil assets. Last week, the Houthis attacked a Saudi oil tanker.

Traders will be watching the U.S. government's weekly report on U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles at 10:30 a.m. ET. Figures released Tuesday afternoon by industry group the American Petroleum Institute suggest crude stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels a day.