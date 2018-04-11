President Donald Trump has lobbed back at Russia via Twitter, promising to fire missiles at Syria in response for a recent chemical weapons attack allegedly carried out by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!,'" Trump said.

"You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Trump took aim at Russia's government in a rare rebuke on Sunday, directly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow's support of Assad and vowing a "big price to pay."

Amid rumors that Washington may take military action over the chemical attack, a Russian senior official on Tuesday threatened Russia's military would shoot down any U.S. missile that entered Syrian airspace.

"If there is a strike by the Americans then... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," Russia's ambassador to Lebanon told local media.





