Say hello to the No. 1 threat to your $11 million inheritance

The biggest obstacle standing between you and that windfall from your rich grandpa isn't the possible 40 percent estate tax – it's your pesky relatives.
A recent poll by TD Wealth showed that 44 percent of attorneys, trust officers and accountants cited family conflicts as the biggest threat to estate planning.
TD Wealth surveyed 109 estate planning professionals in January at the 52nd Annual Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning in Orlando, Florida.
It turns out modern families create more estate planning complications.
"We see more blended families, multiple ex-spouses, kids from prior marriages and situations where one spouse is much younger than the other," said Ray Radigan, head of private trust at TD Wealth. "These fact patterns can pose problems."