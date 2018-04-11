France's Macron locked in an 'existential battle' against trade unions, strategist says

French President Emmanuel Macron could soon see his hopes of flagship labor market reforms derailed by trade union protests, according to one political strategist.

Ahead of his first anniversary as France's premier, Macron is facing rolling strikes by rail workers over a shake-up of the debt-ridden state-owned SNCF, student protests over higher education reform and escalating levels of discontent among pensioners over higher social security charges.

"I think there has never been such a fertile environment for reform. Macron knows this and I think trade unions know this," Antonio Barroso, managing director of Teneo Intelligence, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

"In isolation, (trade union) actions do not create a considerable risk for Macron. Rather, the main problem would be the coalescence of different protests into a bigger movement against his policies, thus undermining his political capital to pass reforms in other areas such as pensions," he added.