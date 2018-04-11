House Speaker Paul Ryan tells confidants he won't run for re-election: Reports

House Speaker Paul Ryan has privately told confidantes he does not plan to run for re-election this year, multiple reports said Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Republican could announce his decision "soon," according to the news outlet. The GOP faces a tough fight to hold on to a House majority in November amid Democratic enthusiasm and opposition to some policies pushed by President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Axios first reported Ryan's decision.

Ryan achieved his long-held goal of overhauling the U.S. tax code in December. Once he did so, he felt comfortable leaving a job that had become taxing due to Trump's behavior, according to the Axios report.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., are among the leaders who could try to replace Ryan.

A spokeswoman for Ryan did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.