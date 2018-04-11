Zuckerberg says you control your Facebook info — but it's much more complicated than he says

During his testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly suggested that Facebook users have complete control over the information they share with Facebook.

But it's much more complicated than what he implies.

Here's an example of a talking point Zuckerberg has been repeating in various forms:

"It's really important for the service that people understand what they're doing and signing up for and how the service works. We have laid out all of what we do in the terms of service because that's what's legally required for us," Zuckerberg said. "Every single time that you share something on Facebook or one of our services, right there is a control in line where you control who you want to share with."

It's true that when you post a picture or thought to Facebook, you can choose whether you're sharing it with the public, friends, specific friends or only with yourself.

This is what he's referencing: