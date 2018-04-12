Markets will start to trade in a positive way with earnings, says trader 5 Hours Ago | 05:05

It's a good time to buy Facebook stocks because it's cheap and the embattled social media giant is about to beat expectations when it reports first quarter earnings on April 25, veteran strategist David Seaburg told CNBC on Thursday.

"It's inexpensive for the earnings growth trajectory they have. We did a study today that showed engagement hasn't pulled back," Cowen's head of equity sales trading told Power Lunch. "The engagement factor is staying still. Ad buyers are locked in. I think the earnings are going to be good. I think it's a catalyst for the stock to go higher."

Seaburg added that strong earnings will be especially important to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who spent Tuesday and Wednesday testifying on the company's recent data scandal on Capitol Hill.

"Zuckerberg — he's an arrogant guy. Let's just call it what it is," Seaburg said. "In my opinion, I think he wants to show the street something. I think he wants to put up a quarter that's incredibly incredibly polished and I think it's going to happen."