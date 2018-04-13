Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected

Citigroup reported Friday quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations.

Here is how the banking giant fared in the first quarter versus Wall Street expectations:

—Earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected by Thomson Reuters

—Revenue: $18.872 billion vs. $18.865 billion expected

—Fixed income, currencies and commodities trading revenue: $3.4 billion vs. $3.68 billion expected

"Our first quarter results demonstrate strength and balance across our franchise and position us well for the rest of the year," CEO Michael Corbat said in a release. "During the quarter, we returned more than $3 billion in capital to common shareholders which helped drive a significant improvement in earnings per share."

Citigroup's results also got a boost from lower taxes. Last quarter, Citigroup's effective tax rate fell to 24 percent from 31 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Revenue from Citigroup's fixed income trading business fell 7 percent to $3.4 billion in the first quarter, but that was offset by a 38 percent hike in equity trading sales. Overall trading revenue grew by 3 percent in the first quarter to $5 billion.

The bank's stock is down more than 3 percent this year, lagging some of its peers, including J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America. J.P. Morgan reported quarterly results on Friday, while Bank of America reports Monday.

Citigroup reports its latest quarterly results as volatility in financial markets has increased. The S&P 500 has posted 28 moves of at least 1 percent. The index posted just eight moves of that magnitude all of last year.

Market volatility usually leads to higher trading revenue.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.