JP Morgan's first-quarter profit easily tops expectations

J.P. Morgan Chase reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom line Friday, although trading revenue growth remained light.

— Earnings of $2.37 a share vs. an estimated $2.28 a share, according to a consensus of analysts polled by Reuters.

— Revenue of $28.52 billion vs. an estimated $27.68 billion.

Shares initially spiked more than 1 percent in premarket trading following the release, before paring gains. Shares closed 2.49 percent higher Thursday ahead of the earnings report and are up 6 percent for the year so far. The S&P 500 is down 0.36 percent year to date.

The bank reported a 7 percent decline in investment banking revenues to $1.6 billion. Sales from fixed income trading were unchanged, missing analysts' expectations for a nearly 3 percent increase to $4.34 billion in revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities trading revenues, according to StreetAccount.

Markets revenue overall excluding items rose 7 percent, helped by 25 percent growth in stock trading.

"2018 is off to a good start with our businesses performing well across the board, driving strong top-line growth and building on the momentum from last year," CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

"The global economy continues to do well, and we remain optimistic about the positive impact of tax reform in the U.S. as business sentiment remains upbeat, and consumers benefit from job and wage growth," he said.

Trading results could get a "high single-digit" boost for the quarter, J.P. Morgan's co-president and co-chief operating officer, Daniel Pinto, said in late February. Market volatility has increased significantly in the last several weeks as traders worried about a trade war and other geopolitical issues.

In February, J.P. Morgan said it will build a new 2.5 million-square-foot headquarters in New York City. The news followed an announcement the prior month that the bank plans to open 400 branches in new U.S. locations and raise hourly wages for some of its employees, as part of a five-year, $20 billion spending plan.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.