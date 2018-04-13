Paul Ryan endorses Kevin McCarthy to succeed him as House GOP leader

House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is the "right person" to become the next House GOP leader after he retires.

"I think we all believe that Kevin is the right person. ... Our leadership team, I'm saying," the Wisconsin Republican told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

Ryan told NBC that he believes House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — a reported candidate for the role along with McCarthy — thinks the majority leader is the best person for the job. Ryan's decision not to run for re-election later this year set up a potential race between the two key Republicans to succeed him.

Scalise has said he will not mount a bid to lead House Republicans if McCarthy does. A member of the House Freedom Caucus, potentially Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, may try to become the GOP leader, complicating matters for McCarthy.

Ryan told NBC that he partly felt comfortable leaving the House because of the leadership team behind him.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.