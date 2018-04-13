Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak

Leaked financial information for the world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reveals one of the most closely held secrets in the energy industry, if the figures are accurate.

Saudi Arabia's national oil company earned $33.8 billion in the first half of 2017, according to financial information obtained by Bloomberg News and disputed by the company.

For comparison, Apple, the world's most valuable publicly traded company, earned $28.9 billion in the same period. Aramco's second-half earnings for 2017 are more than four times the $7.4 billion earned by Exxon Mobil, the largest energy company by market capitalization.

The documents viewed by Bloomberg also lay out other key financial metrics and details of Aramco's royalty structure .

The information potentially offers investors the most comprehensive overview of Aramco's finances yet. The leak comes as Saudi Aramco continues to weigh the right time to launch a public share offering that will almost certainly mark the largest stock market debut ever.

However, Aramco is disputing the report, telling Bloomberg, "This is inaccurate, Saudi Aramco does not comment on speculation regarding its financial performance and fiscal regime."

Aramco did not immediately return CNBC's request to explain which aspects of the financial report and tax information it considers inaccurate.