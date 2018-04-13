Trump might have given Syrian and Russian forces too much time to prepare for a strike, experts say

President Donald Trump might have given Syrian and Russian forces too much time to prepare for potential air strikes, defense experts say.

The world is bracing for the U.S. response to Syrian government's alleged chemical attack last weekend on a rebel-held town. Since the attack, Trump tweeted about potential missile strikes multiple times.

"If Russia and Syria were smart, as soon as President Trump indicated early this week that an attack was possible, [Syrian President Bashar] Assad would have begun moving any and all military assets close to, or on Moscow's military bases in-country," Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest, told CNBC. "This would include aircraft, helicopters, artillery and even ammunition or high-value weapons—anything you might think the U.S. and its allies might consider a target."