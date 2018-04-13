Watch: White House briefs press following Trump tweets on Comey

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to take reporters' questions Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump tweeted attacks on former FBI Director James Comey.

In an ABC News interview, Comey said that he is unsure whether or not he believes Trump's denials about unsubstantiated reports that the president had encounters with Russian prostitutes in 2013.

"Honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013," Comey told ABC. "It's possible, but I don't know."

Friday morning, Trump tweeted that Comey was an "untruthful slime ball."

Separately, in a statement Friday afternoon, Sanders announced that Trump granted a full pardon to Scooter Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff. In 2007, Libby was convicted of lying to the FBI and obstructing justice. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but President George W. Bush commuted his sentence. However, Bush refused to pardon Libby.