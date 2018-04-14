I had to attach an adapter to my existing doorbell box, which is something I didn't have to do with products from Ring or August. This allows you to ring the hardware chime in your house instead of forcing you to rely on your smartphone for an alert if someone's at the door.

I like how the Nest Hello doorbell ties into Google's ecosystem of "Home" products. When someone presses the quarter-sized button on the Nest Hello unit, I get alerts from the Nest app on my phone and Google Home units throughout my house also come to life, with a voice alerting me that someone is at the door.

The Nest app lets me peek through the video camera on the Nest Hello unit to see who's there. You can also tap into the app at any moment to see if someone is waiting.