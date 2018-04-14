President Donald Trump hailed the U.S.-led intervention in Syria as "perfectly executed," adding that the military campaign to degrade Bashar Assad's chemical weapons capability had accomplished its goals.

Less than a day after U.S., British and French forces targeted suspected chemical weapons sites in retaliation to an attack that left dozens of civilians dead last week, Trump thanked the U.S. coalition partners.

Yet in an echo of former president George W. Bush, Trump used words that ultimately came back to haunt his predecessor, by pronouncing "Mission Accomplished." That characterization raised questions about whether Western forces would intervene again if Assad used chemical weapons again, or if the conflict escalated amid Russia's growing bellicosity.

In a briefing on Saturday, Pentagon officials also described the bombing as having successfully accomplished its goals.

Trump's declaration came as Moscow, which is backing Syria in its long civil conflict, has denounced the bombing campaign with undisguised contempt. In the wake of Friday's strike, Russia's ambassador to the U.S. warned of "consequences," while Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly called the intervention an "act of aggression."

