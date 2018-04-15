A lawyer for Stormy Daniels said on Sunday the adult film actress will be in court Monday for the resumption of a hearing sought by President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen was the target of an FBI raid last week, and the person who paid Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 presidential election. He is expected to make his first appearance at the hearing in U.S. District Court in New York, where his presence has been ordered by a judge considering a request on how to handle materials seized in the FBI raid.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, lawyer Michael Avenatti, revealed that Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump in 2006, will attend the session.

Avenatti was at the initial court hearing Friday related to Cohen's request.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Avenatti obliquely referred to Daniels' planned appearance by mentioning a scene from "The Godfather II." In that particular part of the movie, a Mafia turncoat recants his testimony after mob boss Michael Corleone brings the informant's own brother with him to watch that testimony.

The White House has denied Trump had sex with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Daniels is connected to Cohen's case, because information about the $130,000 payoff was among the materials seized in the New York City raid on Cohen's office, home, hotel room and electronic devices last Monday. The raid enraged Trump, who claims it violated attorney-client privilege he has with Cohen.

Prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation of Cohen are reportedly interested in payoffs to another woman, who said she had an affair with Trump, as well as Cohen's business interests. A grand jury investigating possible crimes by Cohen for months, and that covert surveillance was conducted on several email accounts of his before Monday's raid.

Prosecutors said they were worried that if the FBI did not conduct those raids that evidence related to the case could end up being destroyed without a trace.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is handling the case, plans to avoid violating the attorney/client privilege by using a special process to handle materials seize from Cohen.

That process calls for a so-called filter team made up of prosecutors not associated with the case would review the materials, determine which ones are protected by privilege, and hand over the remaining materials to the prosecutors in the case. The U.S. Attorney's office has noted that that process has been used in the past in criminal cases against lawyers.

But Cohen in a court filing late Thursday night requested a different process, one that prosecutors say would be unprecedented. Cohen wants his own lawyers to review the material, determine what information is privileged, and then turn over the unprivileged evidence to prosecutors.

Failing that, Cohen is asking that a so-called special master judge be named to review the materials, to avoid privileged documents from being seen by the prosecution.