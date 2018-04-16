Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Netflix shares soared as much as 7 percent post-market after the entertainment company released its first-quarter earnings. Its earnings were in line with Wall Street estimates and revenues were slightly above. Guidance for the upcoming quarter is strong.

The company added nearly 2 million U.S. subscribers this quarter, which is half a million more than analysts expected.

Roku stock jumped more than 5 percent in the extended session. The streaming player manufacturer announced on Monday afternoon that ESPN's direct-to-consumer service, ESPN+, is now available on all Roku streaming devices. The new service provides access to on-demand content, live sporting events and original content not available on ESPN's regular network.

Shares of Celanese popped more than 6 percent after hours. The global technology company reported earnings and revenues that rose above analyst expectations. Celawinnese also increased its 2018 guidance.

Wintrust Financial shares gained nearly 2 percent after the bell. The bank released earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations and a boost in profit.