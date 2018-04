Economic data and speeches by members of the U.S. central bank are expected to keep bond investors on their toes Monday.

Retail sales and the Empire State manufacturing survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by business inventories and the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will be released at 4 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction, scheduled to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

In central bank news, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be speaking at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce in Florence, Alabama, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Florida at the International Economic Forum of the Americas World Strategic Forum.