On Saturday, the U.S., U.K. and France launched more than 100 missiles targeting Syrian government sites in response to a suspected poison gas attack in Douma earlier this month. The joint missile strikes prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to warn western powers that further attacks on the war-torn country could bring chaos to world affairs.

Putin's comments followed reports that Washington is poised to increase pressure on Moscow with fresh economic sanctions on Monday. The U.S. administration is expected to try and punish Russia for propping up the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

In commodity markets, oil prices slipped amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures were off by more than 1 percent at $71.85 on Monday morning, while WTI was down 0.85 percent at $66.81.