If oil hits $80, there's a lot more at play than airstrikes in Syria

Saturday's U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria are likely to draw only a muted response in oil markets.
Instead, it will be how Syrian President Bashar Assad's Iranian and Russian allies react, and whether the White House pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposes sanctions on the OPEC producer that will determine any move toward $80.
Syria produces only negligible volumes of oil, but benchmark oil prices rose to their highest since 2014 in the build-up to military action reflecting fears of broader regional instability. Though it's unclear if the strategic aim of the airstrikes — to degrade Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles — has been achieved, the action is perceived as a single strike and unlikely at this stage to provoke an outright confrontation between Assad allies Russia and Iran with the West in Syria.
"I think the market will be quite relaxed about the strikes, which were more limited than they might have been, and have found little response from the Assad regime or Russia," said Robin Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy, and a former Shell executive. "It's already been pretty clearly telegraphed that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran deal, but the big question is what it then tries to do. I do think it's worth watching further sanctions on Russia. The tighter market now is certainly more vulnerable to geopolitical concerns or real disruptions."