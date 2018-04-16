Nike's VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture

Nike's head of diversity and inclusion has left the company, the sportswear retailer told CNBC on Monday, marking the latest executive departure at the company.

Antoine Andrews joined Nike in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously the global diversity and inclusion director at Symantec.

His departure comes after recent turnover in Nike's ranks. Last month, Nike CEO Mark Parker sent a memo to employees regarding inappropriate workplace allegations and a subsequent shakeup in Nike's executive ranks.

The memo said that Nike brand president Trevor Edwards, long viewed as Parker's successor, would be resigning after 25 years with the company. A day later, Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager of global categories, was ousted from the company.

Andrews' exit comes as the company is trying to change its workplace culture. Earlier this month, Nike's human resources chief Monique Matheson sent a memo to employees about how the sportswear giant "has failed to gain traction" in hiring and promoting more women and minorities to senior-level positions.