Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris on Syria: 'All in all, I am for this strike'

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris said he's not opposed to recent military strikes on Syria, because "it's important to tell people that you cannot support a dictator that is gassing people and get away with it."

Sawiris made the comments on Monday after President Donald Trump over the weekend ordered "precision missile strikes" against the Syrian government in retaliation for a chemical attack against its citizens. France and Great Britain took part in the attacks as well.

"I'm not one of the people opposing the strike because ... if you say it's a red line and then do nothing like President Obama, then all that you do there is give people the green light to go and do stuff," Sawiris told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi.

"All in all, I am for this strike," he said.

In 2013, U.S. President Barack Obama chose not to use military force against Syria after the regime of Bashar Assad used chemical weapons against his own people. Obama had earlier warned that the United States would do so.