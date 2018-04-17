Stocks in Asia set to climb after US markets rally on strong earnings

Asian markets were poised for gains on Wednesday, tracking the firmer lead from Wall Street. U.S. stocks on Tuesday extended the previous day's gains as investors cheered the release of strong quarterly earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.87 percent, or 213.59 points, to 24,786.63, the S&P 500 rose 1.07 percent to close at 2,706.39 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.74 percent to end at 7,281.10.
Netflix, Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth were among the U.S. corporates announcing robust first-quarter earnings earlier amid upbeat investor expectations. S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 18.6 percent in the quarter compared to one year ago, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
European markets also advanced in the last session, with the pan-European STOXX 600 finishing higher by 0.8 percent.