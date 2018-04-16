China's economy grew 6.8% in the first quarter of 2018, topping expectations

China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, the statistics bureau reported on Tuesday.

That topped a consensus estimate of 6.7 percent year-over-year growth for the quarter, marking the third-straight quarter of 6.8 percent growth for the world's second-largest economy.

Although the headline figure signals a strong start to the year for China, there will be a "roll down in growth going forward," said David Fernandez, chief Asia economist at Barclays.

That is as real estate investment is expected to moderate as the government aims to curb excessive speculation in the sector, Fernandez told CNBC.

"They are trying to deleverage the economy, they are also trying to reign in some of that credit growth," Sian Fenner, economist at Oxford Economics, said Tuesday.

The tightening of monetary policy and exports "still being quite supportive of growth but not quite accelerating at the same pace," will affect growth in 2018, Fenner told CNBC ahead of the data release.

Oxford Economic's full-year GDP forecast for China is 6.4 percent, which is a tick down from around 6.5 percent targeted by Beijing.

China's economy grew 6.9 percent in 2017, beating the official target of around 6.5 percent in part due to a synchronized global recovery.

China's strong growth last year came despite widespread concerns about financial risks in the East Asian giant amid a government-led economic restructuring. The world's second-largest economy has been fighting debt for years as it tries to balance economic stability against the potential fallout from any sharp deceleration.

Risks to the Chinese economy in 2018 include trade protectionism as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration bares its teeth to address the yawning trade gap between the two countries.