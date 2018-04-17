Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Dr. Pepper until after its merger   

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group: "It is so hard to understand this merger because they're going to give you a dividend. No one wants a dividend. You're going to have to wait until this deal now closes. That's my best bet. And then I'm going to be probably pushing it pretty hard, but the deal's got to close, the dividend's got to go and then it'll be OK."

BGC Partners, Inc.: "It's a lot of brokers, a lot of real estate, but I've got to tell you: we're in a market where Goldman Sachs just got slammed on reporting a pretty good number, so I'm not going to go down the food chain with BGC Partners."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B: "Buy, buy, buy, buy, buy!"

Ecolab Inc.: "A plain, boring, terrific situation that I want you to hold onto and buy more if it comes down. What a fantastic security."

PTC Inc.: "Fifty-two week high today. Underpinnings are strong. Not my cup of tea, but I understand. It's in the sweet spot of technology."

Arista Networks: "No one ever got hurt taking a little bit of profit, but I've got to tell you, [CEO] Jayshree Ullal is one of the great CEOs of our time and she is always welcome on the show."

Sterling Construction Company: "Very small municipal building company. I'm going to stick with US Concrete in that area. I think US Concrete has been overdone on the downside."

B&G Foods, Inc.: "No. We're going to stay away. This whole food business is just- I like Conagra, but that's really about it. This group is just snakebit."

Masco Corporation: "I like Masco. I know there's a housing shortage so people are redoing their houses. You need Masco to be able to do it either way."