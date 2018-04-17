The U.S. and China have been engaged in a war of words, each threatening to levy heavy taxes on each other's imports — and the tech sector could be staring down the barrel.

So far, most information and communication technology has been exempted from the U.S. proposal. But tensions are starting to trickle into tech.

U.S. officials on Monday banned American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE, hinting at further protectionist measures and stripping American chip leader Qualcomm of a key customer.