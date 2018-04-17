Here's what to expect from Johnson & Johnson earnings

Johnson & Johnson is expected to report first-quarter earnings Tuesday before the bell.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

– Earnings: $2.02 per share, according to a consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters

– Revenue: $19.46 billion, according to a consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters

Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J's pharmaceutical sales. Meanwhile, rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure.

In February, the Food and Drug Administration approved Erleada, or apalutamide, to treat non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The sprawling health company has been pruning its medical device portfolio. Last month, J&J said it received an about $2.1 billion bid for its LifeScan diabetes business from private-equity firm Platinum Equity.

J&J's consumer segment has struggled along with other incumbents in the space. It's expected to relaunch its baby care business later this year.