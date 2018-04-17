For embattled Shinzo Abe, there's a lot riding on Tuesday's summit with Trump

As sliding ratings threaten the political future of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the embattled leader is under pressure to prove that his relationship with President Donald Trump remains robust when the two hold a summit on Tuesday.
If Abe, whose reputation at home has been hit by multiple controversies, can prove that the U.S.-Japan alliance is strong in the face of trade tensions and North Korea talks — two issues important to Abe's re-election prospects — that could strengthen his domestic standing.
"Abe wants to return home with concrete evidence that the relationship has stayed out of the rough. The stakes are high for Abe's foreign policy agenda and potentially his political future," advisors at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) wrote in a recent note.