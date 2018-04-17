For embattled Shinzo Abe, there's a lot riding on Tuesday's summit with Trump

"One of his key cards has been his role as a global statesman and his influence on issues such as North Korea [and] his relationship with the U.S."

Abe's chances at winning a third term in power in a September party election now appear uncertain. That win would put him on the path to becoming the country's longest-serving premier.

While the prime minister has been no stranger to scandals over the years, he's managed to stay in power without any real opposition because of his strong foreign policy stance, strategists said.

"One of his key cards has been his role as a global statesman and his influence on issues such as North Korea [and] his relationship with the U.S.," said Jonathan Berkshire Miller, senior visiting fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs. As cracks in both materialize, that's where the Mar-a-Lago summit becomes important, he continued.

Even when Abe was engulfed in a scandal during last October's general election, he still engineered a landslide victory "in part because the public recognized his leadership on national security issues in the face of the increased threat from North Korea and concerns about China's rise," the CSIS note said.

So, to survive the current political storm, it's key for Abe to ensure Japanese interests don't get sidelined when it comes to North Korea and trade at Tuesday's summit.