We're at beginning stages of new bull market: Investment expert

There is a "solid economic foundation" in place that will support higher stock prices across the globe for the next three to five years, investment expert Kevin Mahn told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We are at the beginning stages now of a new bull market that's going to be driven now more by earnings growth and economic expansion as opposed to the nine-year-old secular bull market that was driven by central bank intervention and political posturing," the president and chief investment officer at Hennion & Walsh said on "Power Lunch."

Expectations are high for this earnings season, with Wall Street analysts forecasting a 17.3 percent increase in first-quarter earnings, according to FactSet.