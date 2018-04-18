A billionaire hedge fund manager and the Fed chair runner-up are investing in a new cryptocurrency

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller and Federal Reserve chair runner-up Kevin Warsh have invested in a cryptocurrency project called Basis, along with many other investors, the company said Wednesday.
Bain Capital Ventures said it led the $133 million private placement, which was the private equity firm's first purchase of cryptocurrency tokens. Other investors included Alphabet's GV venture capital arm and Andreessen Horowitz.
Formerly known as Basecoin, Basis is developing a cryptocurrency whose supply is controlled by an algorithm rather than a central bank. In contrast, bitcoin and most major cryptocurrencies have a fixed supply. Changes in demand can then send prices in wild swings.
Basis' developers say such volatility has prevented mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, and want to create a digital coin whose availability is tied to a measure such as the U.S. dollar or consumer price index.