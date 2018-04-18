    ×

    Stocks in Asia poised for slim gains after Wall Street rises on earnings

    • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite gained as robust earnings buoyed market sentiment.
    • Oil prices settled almost 3 percent higher after a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
    • The British pound declined after U.K. inflation dropped more than expected.

    Markets in Asia looked set for moderate gains on Thursday after U.S. stocks mostly edged higher in the last session amid improved investor sentiment.

    Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite notched slim gains on Wednesday as robust earnings continued to buoy market sentiment. The S&P 500 closed 0.08 percent higher at 2,708.64 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 0.19 percent to end at 7,295.24.

    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.16 percent, or 38.56 points, to close at 24,748.07, weighed down by a decline in IBM shares.

    Some 79 percent of S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Wednesday morning had topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Over in Asia, Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.23 percent compared to the benchmark's last close. Australian SPI futures also tipped a positive open, last higher by 0.43 percent.

    Of note, oil prices jumped almost 3 percent to their strongest levels since late 2014 in the last session after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 2.9 percent to settle at $68.47 per barrel and Brent crude futures advanced 2.7 percent to settle at $73.48.

    Other commodities also got a boost in the last session as metals markets digested sanctions imposed on Russia, with aluminum and nickel prices gaining overnight.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, firmed to 89.623 in the last session. Against the yen, the dollar edged higher to trade at 107.22 at 6:56 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Meanwhile, the British pound slipped after touching its highest levels since Brexit earlier this week and last traded at $1.4205. The decline came on the back of March U.K. inflation coming in at a one-year low.

    While cooling inflation pressure in March "will not be enough to dissuade the Bank of England from raising rates at the May meeting," a continued fall will "question the necessity for further rate increases in November," Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:30 a.m.: Australia March employment report
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong March jobless rate

    Indonesia's central bank will announce its interest rates decision later in the day and is largely expected to keep rates unchanged.

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

