New-car shoppers: Brace yourselves for higher costs

Anyone planning to go new-car shopping for the first time in a while might want to prepare themselves for sticker shock.

A combination of higher auto prices, longer loans and climbing interest rates means a buyer who finances their purchase could pay about $6,500 more than they would have five years ago, according to research from Edmunds.com.

"This is pretty much across the board," said Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds.com. "When you put those three things together, people are going to be paying a lot more."