    You can now buy products directly inside Snapchat

    • Snapchat users can now shop directly from a snap without having to leave the app.
    • Companies can add a website link to a sponsored photo filter lens, which allows users to buy products, watch longer videos or install apps all within Snapchat.
    Snapchat users can now shop directly from a snap without leaving the app.

    Shoppable AR is a new feature on Snapchat that gives advertisers the ability to add a website to sponsored photo filters all within the platform. The lens — which was announced on Wednesday — opens up options to directly buy products, watch longer promotional videos or install apps on your phone without leaving Snapchat.

    It won't cost companies extra to add the function to some existing ad products. It will be available through face or world lenses — where users have to swipe up to open the camera — and sold through a bidding process that begins at $100 a day. Advertisers can also buy a lens targeted toward a specific audience that is accessible directly through the main camera function, which starts at $40,000 a day with an prenegotiated CPM (price per thousand users). Companies can also pay extra to be the first lens that shows up to everyone.

    Clairol, Adidas, King and STX Entertainment will debut the feature. In particular, Clairol will sell a Color Crave Hair Makeup, while Adidas will sell its Deerupt runner shoe. King is using the lens to push for Candy Crush app installation, and STX will link to a trailer for "I Feel Pretty."

    Snap will allow companies to sell their products within Snapchat. (Image courtesy of Snapchat)

    Snap previously tested out Snapchat shopping abilities in February when it released new Air Jordans through the app through a special QR code. Digiday also reported earlier this month the company was testing shopping features in its Discover channels, where content is created by professional outlets.

    Snap's director of revenue product, Peter Sellis, said in a statement that more than half of the 13-to-34-year-old U.S. population uses a Snapchat AR lens each week on average. The company said 70 million people use Snapchat lenses daily. Even before the direct shopping in-app function, it said its lenses were able to increase sales 10 percent for 22 ad campaigns.

