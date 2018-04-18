You can now buy products directly inside Snapchat

Snapchat users can now shop directly from a snap without leaving the app.

Shoppable AR is a new feature on Snapchat that gives advertisers the ability to add a website to sponsored photo filters all within the platform. The lens — which was announced on Wednesday — opens up options to directly buy products, watch longer promotional videos or install apps on your phone without leaving Snapchat.

It won't cost companies extra to add the function to some existing ad products. It will be available through face or world lenses — where users have to swipe up to open the camera — and sold through a bidding process that begins at $100 a day. Advertisers can also buy a lens targeted toward a specific audience that is accessible directly through the main camera function, which starts at $40,000 a day with an prenegotiated CPM (price per thousand users). Companies can also pay extra to be the first lens that shows up to everyone.

Clairol, Adidas, King and STX Entertainment will debut the feature. In particular, Clairol will sell a Color Crave Hair Makeup, while Adidas will sell its Deerupt runner shoe. King is using the lens to push for Candy Crush app installation, and STX will link to a trailer for "I Feel Pretty."