Adyen, a Dutch payments processing firm that counts Uber, Spotify and Netflix among its clients, is considering a stock market listing this year, a source told CNBC, after the company reported record revenues in 2017.

The company, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said.

On Wednesday, Adyen said that it generated $1.14 billion in annual revenue for 2017, an increase of over 62 percent from the $700 million recorded in 2016. It also said that it processed $122 billion in volume for merchants in 2017, a rise of 61 percent year-on-year.

A spokersperson for Adyen declined to comment on the initial public offering (IPO) plans.

Last week, Reuters reported that Adyen is eyeing a listing in June and said that it could value the company between 6 billion ($7.4 billion) and 9 billion euros. This would make it the largest fintech IPO in Europe.

The source told CNBC that a final decision on an IPO has not been made.

Adyen has been profitable since 2011 so raising new funds is not crucial. But the company has been expanding its offerings with new products into new regions.

Given its focus on business solutions, Adyen may not be well known with consumers. However, it made headlines recently after eBay announced it would be replacing PayPal with Adyen as its primary payments provider.