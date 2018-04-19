AT&T CEO argues missing one technology cycle 'will make you sick for a very long time'

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson took the stand on Thursday in possibly the most anticipated moment in the antitrust case against the telecom giant's proposed merger with Time Warner. Stephenson's testimony addressed the need for targeted advertising and vertical integration to keep up in the tech era.

"If you miss one technology cycle, it may not kill you, but it will make you sick for a very long time," Stephenson said.

The $85 billion proposed merger has faced criticism since it was announced in October 2016 — first from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, and later from the Justice Department. In November 2017, the DOJ moved to block the deal, arguing AT&T could threaten to withhold Time Warner's programming from other distributors to force higher prices.

The testimony is a career-defining moment for Stephenson. A blocked Time Warner acquisition would be the third misstep for Stephenson in his legacy as AT&T CEO. The company tried to buy wireless competitor T-Mobile for $39 billion in 2011, but the deal was blocked by regulators. He's also been criticized for overpaying for satellite TV company DirecTV, which AT&T bought for $67 billion in 2015.