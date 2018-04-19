Bull market is 'big and real,' says analyst. 'We're not anywhere near euphoria'

There may be some sectors that are fundamentally challenged but the bull market is still in place — and will be going strong for quite some time, BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski told CNBC on Thursday.
Stocks closed lower on Thursday after a major Asian chipmaker delivered a disappointing forecast that dragged the technology sector lower. Investors were also concerned about rising interest rates.
Belski said the market wants to be defensive.
"The majority of people have this infatuation with trying to call the end of the bull market. The naysayers have been as loud the last three months as they've been the last 10 years," he said on "Closing Bell."