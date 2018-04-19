How legal weed reached a tipping point in time for 4.20

John Boehner says his "thinking on cannabis has evolved."

The former Republican Speaker of the House announced last week he has joined the advisory board of a marijuana company along with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld saying in a joint statement that "the time has come for serious consideration of a shift in federal marijuana policy."

The announcement coming the week before 4.20, the international marijuana celebration day, sent a positive shockwave across the nascent cannabis industry, energizing marijuana advocates and cannabis entrepreneurs like myself.

It was accompanied by news that President Trump gave assurances to Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, that his administration would not interfere with state's legal cannabis industry, and that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had just laid the groundwork for his state to legalize adult use. There will be a lot to celebrate this April 20.

If there was ever a tipping point in the country's ongoing debate over marijuana legalization, last week might have very well been it. For Mr. Boehner's part what changed his mind was public opinion, he explained. Gov. Weld was an early supporter of medical marijuana in his state, but Mr. Boehner was a strong opponent of legalization during his 24 years in Congress.

"Over these last 10 years, my attitude has changed pretty dramatically on this," Mr. Boehner told Bloomberg. The vast majority of Americans now support marijuana legalization, including a majority of registered Republicans, so it is time for our laws to reflect the will of the people, he now says.