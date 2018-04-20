GOP senators weigh plan to raid Social Security for paid family leave

Some Republicans are considering legislation that would allow people to borrow from their future Social Security benefits to pay for time off from work after they have a baby.



A new analysis by The Urban Institute, a policy research group, finds that such a law could risk sending Americans into retirement with less money.

"This plan seemed too good to be true, and it probably is," said Richard Johnson, director of the program on retirement policy at the Urban Institute.

The details of the paid leave proposal are still thin, but it would allow new parents to take an early withdrawal from their Social Security benefits to pay for 12 weeks off from work after they've had a baby. In exchange, they'd have to agree to defer the collection of Social Security payments later in their life.