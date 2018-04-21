How to keep your personal information safe without completely unplugging from social media

It seems every other week there's a new data breach, hack or security issue. It's no surprise that it makes some feel paranoid when it comes to using the Internet. So how can technology users stay secure without completely unplugging?

For at least some of Facebook's more than 2 billion users, they may be wondering if it's time to join the "#deletefacebook" movement.

"I think the problem is Facebook has gotten so big, and we use it in so many parts of our lives, that it's past that tipping point where it's more trouble to get off it than it is to stay on it - no matter what they do," CNET section editor Dan Ackerman told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

According to a survey conducted in March by investment firm Raymond James, only 8 percent of people said they "will stop using Facebook," in light of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Meanwhile, just 20 percent said they would use it "significantly less."

So if you plan on staying on the social media network but are still concerned, Ackerman recommends diving into your Facebook settings and adjusting them.

"You can limit a lot of the stuff that they share about you or that they target you against," said Ackerman.

He added: "It's a lot clearer now than it was maybe a year ago or so. They have a pretty good privacy information page that takes you step by step through a lot of what they do."