The next time you go to a sporting event, don't forget to smile.

An increasing number of sports and entertainment venues are using facial recognition technology to learn more about their fans — and it has become big business for teams and advertisers who market in arenas.

Teams and stadiums in nearly every professional sports league are paying high-tech camera and facial recognition companies to install cameras in their facilities. These super high-resolution cameras can snap photos of every single seat in the arena, multiple times per game.

The team can use demographic data from the pictures to enhance the fan experience, improve sponsorship retention, beef up security and even to decide which music gets played.

Fans who are uncomfortable with the idea might want to read the fine print located on the back of each event ticket. There, they'll find a disclaimer saying arenas have the right to use your photo and likeness, and you surrender control of that the minute you enter the arena.

Yet before you freak out, know that the way the information is used is largely at a macro level. Baseball, for example, is stereotyped as having an older crowd, but teams can use the images of fans — and the instant facial recognition data analysis — to show sponsors the true picture.