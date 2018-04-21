It could be said that Ford decided to get into the off-road truck business at the worst possible time.

In 2008, gas prices were at an all-time high and the U.S. economy was reeling from one of the most severe financial crises in history.

At that time, a tiny team of engineers working with an extremely small budget in Ford's Performance division, where cars the like Mustang, Ford GT, and Focus RS are made, decided to make a truck that evoked the desert racing trucks Ford engineer Jamal Hameedi had worked on for almost two decades prior to joining the Ford.

"Everyone thought we were absolutely crazy for pushing an off-road pickup truck," he said, "Honestly at the time everyone was bailing out of pickups trucks because of gas prices."