The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name

Genesis is a newly-independent luxury brand that grew out of Hyundai's first major luxury car, the Hyundai Genesis. Instilled in its DNA is a value proposition that's impossible to deny.

All G80 Sports are single-spec and filled with features that would be add-ins elsewhere in the industry. A premium audio system, Android Auto, CarPlay, heated and cooled seats, panoramic sunroof, lane keep assist, radar cruise control and parking sensors all around come equipped on every G80 Sport. Plus, you get a rear-wheel drive chassis and a 365-horsepower twin-turbo V6 to take the show on the road.

All in, this'll set you back $56,225.

That's a good chunk, but I'm afraid the craziness of that value may be lost on people. For reference, a bone-stock 540i — with no LED lights, no passive keyless entry, no heated or cooled seats and a full 30 fewer horsepower — starts at $58,750. That Genesis offers all of that and more at such a discount is truly jaw-dropping.