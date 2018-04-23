Alphabet shares seesaw after earnings beat

Google parent company Alphabet just reported its first quarter earnings, beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line. The stock initially popped 3 percent on the news, but has seesawed to about .3 percent down.

Here are the most important numbers:

— Earnings per share: $9.93 vs $9.28 expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

— Revenue: $31.15 billion vs $30.29 billion expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

— Operating income for 2018 came in as $7 billion versus $6.6 billion in 2017

Because of a new accounting rule, Alphabet had to report the unrealized gains and losses from its investments in companies like Uber, and reported a $3 billion gain on equity securities.

Google's ads business posted $26.642 billion in revenue for the first quarter while its "other revenues," which include its cloud business and hardware sales was nearly $4.3 billion. That's up from $3.2 billion year-over-year and includes revenues from smart-home unit Nest for the first time.

While Google's advertising business still pumps out the profits, Alphabet also breaks out the revenues and losses for its "Other Bets," like healthcare company Verily and internet service provider Fiber. Other Bets posted Q1 revenue of $150 million on operating losses of $571 million. Previously, this was where Alphabet posted Nest revenues, which explains why revenue declined from $409 million in Q4.

This story is developing — refresh for updates.