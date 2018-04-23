Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up

Health-care products distributor Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp.

The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein's veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice's prescription management platform.

Henry Schein anticipates receiving from the transaction about between $1 billion and $1.25 billion in cash on a tax-free basis. Its shareholders will own about 63 percent of the new company, and Vets First Choice shareholders will own about 37 percent of it.

Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. In February, General Mills said it would buy pet food maker Blue Buffalo for $8 billion. M&M-owner Mars has bulked up its pet business, which includes Iams, Pedigree and Whiskas brands. Last year, it acquired animal hospital company VCA for $9.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon's entry into health care looms. The company already sells some supplies to doctor and dentist offices through its Amazon Business division. Henry Schein says spinning off and merging the animal health business will allow it to focus more of its attention on the dental and medical supply businesses.

"Following the spin-off of (Henry Schein Animal Health) as an independent company, Henry Schein will focus on our market-leading dental and medical businesses as we make continued investments for future growth," CEO Stanley Bergman said in a statement.

Henry Schein's stock has slid nearly 18 percent over the past year.

Its animal health business posted $3.48 billion in revenue last year. Within three years, the deal is expected to accelerate revenue growth as the merged company adopts the Vets First Choice platform across the Henry Schein customer base, potentially adding more than $100 million in operating income.

The merger gives eight-year-old Vets First Choice the chance to become public without going through an initial public offering. The Portland, Maine-based company raised $223 million from a group of investment firms last year.

Founder and CEO Ben Shaw will become CEO of the new company. Henry Schein will nominate six board members and Vets First Choice will nominate five. Bergman will serve on the board while continuing to serve as Henry Schein's CEO.

"By combining forces with (Henry Schein Animal Health), we anticipate accelerating the introduction of new and enhanced programs, services, and technology to veterinary teams so they can deepen their focus on doing the great work of caring for the animals in our lives," Shaw said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.