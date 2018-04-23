When it comes to financial aid for higher education, even "free" sources of money could leave you owing the IRS.

Scholarships, fellowship grants and teaching assistantships are instrumental in helping families pay for college.

Consider that the average tuition and fees for full-time students attending a private four-year college during the 2017-2018 school year is $34,740, according to the College Board. Meanwhile, the average in-state tuition and fees for public four-year colleges is $9,970.

But those free sources of financial aid may come with an unexpected price tag in the form of income tax.

Generally, a scholarship that covers tuition and fees is tax-free. Money that covers room and board is not.

The difference isn't always clear, however, particularly if stipends and teaching assistantships are involved.

"The problem you run into is when the school says, 'We're giving you $10,000 and calling it a scholarship,'" said Tim Steffen, director of advanced planning at Robert W. Baird & Co. in Milwaukee. "Just because the school says it's tax-free, doesn't mean it is."

Here's when you should be on the lookout for taxes connected to financial aid.