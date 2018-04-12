Watch out for these scams when figuring out how to pay for college

As students commit to a college this spring, they face yet another hurdle: Finding the money for four years of tuition payments.

With the cost of college and student loan balances climbing, some parents and their children will clamor for any and all help available.

Yet both prospective and current students should heed this warning: That scholarship or seminar could actually be a scam.

"If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is," said Gregory Ashe, senior staff attorney at the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "It sounds corny, but it's true."