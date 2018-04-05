College grads from New Hampshire are probably carrying student loan debt. In 2015, 64 percent of undergraduate students hailing from the Granite State had federal student loans.

From California? You're more likely to be debt-free. Just 1 in 5 students from the Golden State had federal student loans that year.

A new tool from the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C., lets people dig into student loan information on a state — and even county — level. You can check the median student loan debt of residents in Albany County, Wyoming ($19,542), for example, or the share of student loan debt in collections in Ada Country, Idaho (3 percent).