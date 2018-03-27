Forget about those worries about getting into that first-choice school.

More than anything, the top concern parents and students now share is affording any college at all and dealing with the debt burden that goes hand-in-hand with a degree, according to The Princeton Review's 2018 College Hopes & Worries survey.

Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of the nearly 11,000 respondents reported high levels of stress around the college admission process — up 7 percent from last year and 17 percent more than in the survey's first year in 2003.

A majority of students and parents said their biggest concern was the "level of debt to pay for the degree." Contrast that to a decade ago, when the most commonly cited answer was "won't get into first-choice college."