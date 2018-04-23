Central American migrants in a "caravan" have started showing up at the U.S. border — and President Donald Trump is not happy to hear the news.

"It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL," Trump said on Twitter.

Seven minutes later, Trump followed up on his tweet and called on Mexico to stop the caravans from reaching the United States. He also hinted that immigration control could be looped into the ongoing NAFTA trade negotiations.

About 50 people from Central America seeking asylum arrived last week in Tijuana, Mexico, Juventud 2000, an organization dedicated to assisting migrants, told Reuters.

Trump used the latest development to make another case for building a wall along the nation's southern border.

"Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast.

Earlier this month, Trump learned of an annual caravan of migrants that makes its way from Central American countries across Mexico to the U.S. border.

Taking to Twitter, Trump bashed U.S. immigration laws and the lack of a border wall for what he said was an increased number of migrants seeking a better life in the United States.

"Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release," Trump said at the time. "Getting more dangerous."

A day later, Trump harped on U.S. border laws again and noted that Mexico had the power to stop the caravans of migrants "because their border laws work."

"Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large "Caravans" of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws....."

Meanwhile, Trump continues to push for his 2016 campaign pledge of building a wall.

The wall project, which Trump said would be financed by Mexico, is estimated to cost approximately $25 billion.

As of yet, Trump has authorized $1.6 billion for fencing, surveillance technology and other measures for the wall. In addition, Trump has also asked for the deployment of National Guard troops at the border. Mexico has rejected his demand to pay for the wall.