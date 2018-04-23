Trump vs. OPEC: Oil traders must now 'rigorously check' Twitter to monitor simmering feud

Oil traders must become especially attentive to Donald Trump's Twitter feed over the coming weeks, an analyst said Monday, following the president's abrupt decision to lash out at the world's largest oil-producing nations.



In a tweet sent during a key meeting between Saudi-led oil producers and Russia on Friday, Trump criticized OPEC for "artificially" propping up prices. He also warned the oil cartel that its actions were "no good" and "would not be accepted" by the White House.

"He clearly puts the blame on OPEC and rushed to assure the American people that the situation will not be tolerated," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note on Monday.

"Whether his view will have a long-lasting impact on prices remains to be seen, but it is now a daily routine for oil and financial traders to start their day by rigorously checking Donald Trump's tweets."